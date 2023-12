Andrew Houlihan may be out of Dakar 2024 due to injury but that does not mean he is going to take it easy when he is back to full fitness. Instead, the Australian is plotting a tilt in the ‘Malle Moto’ class (now known as ‘Original by Motul’) in Dakar 2025, in which riders complete the marathon journey without any assistance from a team. In today’s episode, Houlihan also runs the rule over the contenders for next month’s Dakar Rally.