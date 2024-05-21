The book will be an “abridged version” of Zero to 60, the autobiography which he penned in 2016 ahead of his 60th birthday, “but with new chapters covering off everything that's happened since 2016 where Zero to 60 finished,” according to an announcement on the Highlands Motorsport Park Facebook page.

Highlands Motorsport Park was one of two race tracks which Quinn owned at the time, and still does.

However, he has since bought Queensland Raceway and Taupo International Motorsport Park, the latter of which hosted Supercars for the first time last month, as well as a 40 percent stake in Triple Eight Race Engineering.

That is not all that the Scottish-born entrepreneur has done since 2016, either.

“There's been a lot, two more race tracks, divorce, Covid, new love, loss, wins, a massive crash that almost cost him his life and so much more!” noted the announcement.

“It will be typical TQ, to the point, honest and at times laugh out loud funny!!”

That crash was a heavy impact in a Carrera Cup round at Townsville, in which he sustained 12 broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, back fractures, two busted ankles and feet, a punctured lung, and severe external and internal bruising.

Quinn retired from competitive motorsport having seemingly seen the grim reaper at the end of his hospital bed, before making a comeback early the next year.

Zero to 60 was written with the assistance of New Zealand author Robert Tighe, who is again working with Quinn on his latest project.

It is set to go on sale in time for Christmas.