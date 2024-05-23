The rookie finished 11th in Race 1 at Wanneroo Raceway before being classified second place in Race 2 – having briefly been shown on timing as the winner – for a round result of fifth.

Vidau's Sunday represented a big turnaround from Friday practice, when he was consigned to the slower, first group of qualifying for each of the weekend's two races.

He topped Group 1 that day with a time good enough for third all-told and, come the race itself, was running an effective second for much of the contest given on-road leader Brad Vaughan was carrying a time penalty.

The former Carrera Cup driver then passed Zach Bates on the restart from the first red flag, but the backdating of timing after the second red flag meant he would be officially credited with second place.

“I would say it's good to finally be up the front this year, but we're still only two rounds in so it's pretty cool to be showing the potential we've got,” said Vidau.

“We were on the back foot after Friday, I was a bit worried, but as it turns out the car wasn't where it needed to be and the boys made plenty of changes to get us in the ballpark on Saturday.

“By the time we got to Sunday, we had the pace we'd have liked to start the weekend with.

“I was just sitting there conserving the rear tyre, but unfortunately didn't get to show that advantage at the end with the stoppages. I reckon the pass for the effective lead was one of my best ever, I was full commitment on the switchback into the braking zone.

“It didn't pan out with the race getting sent back a lap, but to be a little bit disappointed with second place is pretty incredible.”

Having never been to Wanneroo before, Vidau's next Super2 round takes place at a regular Carrera Cup venue in the NTI Townsville 500, although that does not necessarily mean the task will be much easier.

“Excited to take a Supercar to Townsville, I had a good run there last year,” he added.

“It'll be a bit different; the street circuits are where I'll really feel the effect of sitting on the other side of the car, but I've started to get a pretty good handle on where the car's at now.”

Vidau is now fourth in the series standings, exactly 150 points or one race behind leader and 2023 Super2 title winner Kai Allen.