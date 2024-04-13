Two 20-minute episodes focussed on the Kiwi drivers in the field will air on the Supercars website and YouTube channel from 6pm AEST this evening.

Road to Taupo, powered by Repco has been produced by Supercars and the Neil Crompton owned and run AirTime Media company.

The focus its on the Kiwi contingent that includes rookies Ryan Wood and Jaxon Evans, Grove Racing pair Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway, and Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner.

The first episode is based around Wood’s first Supercars test at Winton as well as the his relationship with Payne.

There is also a focus on Payne’s eventful Albert Park round including never-seen-before footage of his conversion with Chaz Mostert after their clash while Payne was leading.

The second episode is closely focussed on the build-up to Taupo for the Kiwi drivers.

“It’s incredible to have such a strong representation of New Zealand drivers in the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship,” said Supercars head of broadcast Nathan Prendergast.

“We have tracked the five fast Kiwis across the start of the season as they prepare to race on home soil in front of a packed house in Taupo.

“We delve into the close personal bonds of friendship and family life along with understanding the drive to win on home soil. This mini doc is a great insight into the anticipation of this inaugural event.”

As suggested by the full title the project has the backing of Supercars series sponsor Repco.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting the documentary series, Road to Taupo,” said Repco’s head of sponsorship Mitch Wiley.

“This series not only celebrates the incredible talent of Supercars’ five New Zealand drivers but also provides fans with a unique behind-the-scenes look at their journey so far in the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

“At Repco, we are proud to be part of showcasing the dedication, passion, and camaraderie that is pushing these five drivers. We can’t wait to see who comes out on top at the first ever event in Taupo next week.”