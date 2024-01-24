As revealed by Speedcafe, current MOM Paul Martin will step down from that role following the Bathurst SuperFest double-header, with Motorsport Australia's Integrity Officer James Delzoppo taking over the job.

As expected Martin will continue working as a contractor on the Dunlop Series.

Another change is a new position for current Supercars technical team member Hugh Millear, who has held the role of Technical Projects Manager since 2022 and has recently been heavily focused on the Dunlop Series.

While at one point expected to leave the business, Millear will instead move into the newly-created Motorsport Engineering Manager role.

Supercars has also filled one of the two new technical positions it advertised late last year, with Scott Harmen moving from the UK to take on the Performance Engineer job.

Harman arrives from McLaren GT squad Garage 59 while having also worked with the likes of JMW Motorsport, RAM Racing and Strakka Racing.

“James, Hugh, and Scott bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their respective roles,” said Supercars General Manager – Motorsport Tim Edwards.

“Their addition to the Motorsport Team is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in Australian motorsport.

“Paul Martin has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of Supercars in recent years. He will leave an indelible mark on the sport, and we're grateful for his dedication. While stepping back from full-time duties, we're pleased that Paul will continue to support the Dunlop Super2 Series that he is so passionate about.

“With these strategic changes, we are confident in the continued success and growth of the Supercars Motorsport Team. The 2024 Repco Supercars Championship is shaping up to be an exciting season, and we look forward to the contributions of our new team members.”