The series is continuing with its ‘Unforgettable' brand campaign for a second year with the new-for-2024 TVC set to his screens around the country tomorrow.

Underpinning the ad is a brand new song, titled Won't Stop, from first nations artists 3% and Mauboy, which will be officially released on August 9.

“I'm absolutely buzzing about teaming up with my mates from 3% on this track,” said Mauboy.

“We've been wanting to collaborate for a while, and now getting to create something this cool together feels like a dream come true.

“The energy in the studio was electric, and knowing it's become the anthem for Supercars? That's beyond anything we could've imagined and it's the perfect fit for this track.

“We can't wait for everyone to feel the vibe and hear the roar of ‘Won't Stop'!”

3% added: “Very few times in your life do you get to live out a dream you've had. Call it manifestation or just hard work paying off, but getting the Jessica Mauboy feature really is the essence of this song. Now it's the theme song for Supercars? Shake and bake!”

The brainchild of the ad – and the Unforgettable campaign as a whole – is creative agency WILDCARD, led by Head of Creative Tom Meredith and Head of Film Guy Martin.

“This spot explores the unforgettable feeling that Supercars brings when the pedal hits the floor and racing ignites,” said Meredith.

“When we heard ‘Won't Stop' for the first time, it was a perfect match – full of energy and full throttle. It's one that lasts long in the memory, just like the Supercars experience. We're very proud to drive the campaign for Supercars.”

Supercars marketing boss Brenda Younes said she is “immensely proud” of how the latest ad had come together.

“This TVC embodies the essence of Supercars: the raw excitement, the fierce competition, and the unyielding passion of fans,” she said.

“Speed, power, and precision define the world of Supercars, from roaring engines to daring overtakes. Every moment is a testament to the thrill of competition and we're immensely proud of how that is captured in this commercial.

“It's a celebration of everything that makes Supercars racing truly unforgettable.”