There is a plan in the works for the series' technical department, along with homologation engine representatives, to head to the States for detailed engine testing.

That plan includes heading to the US in either late July or early August following the Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight.

The programme will the span several weeks.

The idea is that the testing can be concluded and any changes, should they be required, implemented ahead of the endurance races.

Transient dyno testing has been on the cards since early last year when it became clear that the Chevrolet package had rolled out stronger than the Ford package in the Gen3 era.

Both aero and engine were pillars of concern, the former the first to be subjected to unprecedented overseas testing in a US wind tunnel at the end of last year.

Changes to the Ford engine package were made during the off-season as well, however a suitable venue for transient dyno testing has been tougher to pin down.

At the same time, it is seen among much of the paddock as a critical step for complete clarity over engine performance, particularly ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Confirmation that Supercars is committed to investing into testing on a transient dyno, commonly known by manufacturer name AVL, came earlier this week from chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

“We've called out that we are doing AVL testing, we'll continue to spend in that area,” he said when addressing the 2023 financial results for series owner Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises.