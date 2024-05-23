At least five Supercars drivers will take part in a 12-hour charity race at Queensland Raceway this Friday.

The Clippy Cup is limited to cars with a RedBook value of $5000 or less and features a layout change at some point during the race.

One of the Supercars entries will feature Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and last-minute recruit Ryan Wood, who has been drafted in as a replacement for Cam Waters who was pencilled in but ultimately unavailable.

Their Excel will feature a Russ Wheeler-inspired livery with backing from Mostert-aligned wheel brand Hoonigan, which Mostert reckons is a nod to Brown ahead of his upcoming NASCAR debut.

At the same time he poked fun at Brown's day job working for the family car dealership.

“Giving [Brown] a taste of NASCAR before he heads Stateside,” he wrote on social media.

“She's second hand with low kms, may as well have been from his car yard.

“In all seriousness, racing the 12Hr for a charity race this Friday, should be a good time.”

Even wilder is the Excel that will be shared by Kai Allen and Brodie Kostecki.

Theirs features what looks like a bull bar (at least according to social media images), runs Kostecki's title-winning #99 and is backed by Complete Parts and Equipment.

“Now that some other competitors have released their fighting weapon… I'm pleased to announce our highly-modified [Lancaster Motor Group] Hyundai Twin Cam Excel for the Clippy Cup,” read a joint social media post from Kostecki and Allen.

The full line-up also includes Mark Lancaster, Sean Dyson Scott Greedy and James Lancaster.

The Clippy Cup will run from 10am to 10pm this Friday with all funds raised going to Rare Cancers Australia.

