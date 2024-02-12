A day after the team's breakthrough win in the competition, Luca Stolz/Jordan Love/Prince Jefri Ibrahim were classified the winners again in the GT class despite the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 being second to the chequered flag.

The Leipert Motorsport entry had been the first of the GT contingent to reach the finish after four hours of racing, including another long red flag period, in 17th outright.

However, Gabriel Rindone was found to have exceeded the maximum stint time of 65 minutes by 1:46s and hence that figure was added to the #19 Lamborghini Huracan's race time, demoting it to seventh in class and 23rd outright.

Pure Rxcing won the GT class series title despite finishing second on a day which Triple Eight JMR had started as an outside change of leapfrogging the Porsche squad in the standings.

The Leipert sanction was one of eight post-race penalties, while the Triple Eight JMR entry was one of 10 in the GT class to cop a drive-through for a pit exit infringement.

Car #88 dropped to third once it took its punishment before emerging second from the final pit stop cycle, behind the Leipert car which was one of the slim majority to not incur one of the aforementioned drive-throughs.

In LMP2, CrowdStrike Racing by APR took a relatively straightforward outright victory once the timing of the red flag fell very kindly for them, allowing Car #25 to assume a big lead which it never relinquished (in effective terms).

LMP3 honours went to Bretton Racing.

Triple Eight will be in action in the GT arena again this coming weekend, fielding two Mercedes-AMGs in the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.

Broc Feeney, Will Brown, and Mikael Grenier will drive Car #888 in the Pro class while Jamie Whincup, Love, and Ibrahim will vie for Pro-Am honours in Car #88, with Stolz at SunEnergy1 as part of an unchanged 2023 Bathurst-winning trio.