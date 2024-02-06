Reynolds will head to Mount Panorama with a very real chance of adding a second major Bathurst crown thanks to a deal with GruppeM Racing.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner will be paired with rapid Mercedes ace Maro Engel and Felipe Fraga in the all-Pro #130 AMG.

Another Aussie in a top factory seat is Ojeda, who will join Craft-Bamboo Racing in the #77 all-Pro entry.

Ojeda, who has been forging ties with Mercedes' customer GT programme over the past year, will line cup with Max Götz and Daniel Juncadella.

Another all-Pro entry will be two-time defending winners Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul and Luca Stolz, who return in the SunEnergy1 Racing AMG.

Scott Taylor Motorsport will field an all-Pro entry for Craig Lowndes, Thomas Randle and Cam Waters, while Triple Eight's Pro car will be driven by Will Brown, Broc Feeney and Mikael Grenier.

The Mercedes Pro-Am contingent will consist of the Heart of Racing by SPS car driven by Ross Gunn, Ian James and Alex Riberas.

Jack Le Brocq, Justin McMillan, Garth Walden and Glen Wood will share the Erebus-run MMotorsport car, while Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Jordan Love and Jamie Whincup will drive T8's Pro-Am entry.

The sole Silver entry for Mercedes is the Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport car for James Koundouris, Theo Koundouris, David Russell and Jonathon Webb.

Adam Christodoulou, Mark Griffith and a TBA will share a GT4 car for Team Nineteen.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.