The Scott Taylor Motorsport entry features its customary black, green, and red hues, but in a new design for this year's edition of the once-around-the-clock Mount Panorama enduro, in which it will compete in the Pro class.

For a third year straight, STM is running in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, including the ‘#GetChecked' message on the rear wing of the #222 Mercedes-AMG.

The team has already raised $10,000 towards the cause from early backers of the 2024 campaign, and is inviting pledges via a new website, www.pcfa222stm.org.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia CEO, Anne Savage, hailed STM's success in raising awareness of Australia's most common male cancer.

“Craig Lowndes and Scott Taylor Motorsport are outright leaders on prostate cancer in Australia,” she said.

“Over the past two years this partnership has put us in pole position to help close the distance between awareness and action, ensuring Australian men detect prostate cancer early and beat it.

“With increasing numbers of Australian men at risk of a diagnosis, we're hugely proud to see the STM Mercedes-AMG GT3 sporting our message to Get Checked.

“With the extra support for our cause, in Thomas Randle and Cameron Waters, in our books, this team will be hard to beat.”

The 2024 livery, designed by Tim Pattinson, also features a Southern Cross in a nod to the heritage of the team and its all-Aussie driving crew.

Lowndes is a two-time outright winner at the Bathurst 12 Hour and has prevailed a total of four times in class, including with STM in Class C for Porsche Cup cars in 2022.

STM tested this week at Phillip Island after days also at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Practice at Mount Panorama starts on Friday, February 16.

