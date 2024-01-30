The field is comprised of nine different marques, including five for a total of 21 cars in Class A for GT3 vehicles and two for a total of three in Class C for GT4 machinery.

Mercedes-AMGs are the most numerous, with a total of 10 on the entry list including nine in GT3.

Notably, though, Audi is the next most prolific marque with five GT3s, despite the decision last year in Ingolstadt to wind back its customer racing programme.

The total breakdown among Class A is 12 cars in Pro, six in Bausele Pro-Am, and three in Silver.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 contingent includes five in the Pro subclass, headlined by the SunEnergy1 team which has won the Bathurst 12 Hour for the past two years.

Triple Eight Race Engineering is fielding one Pro entry – the ‘National Storage Racing' car to be driven by Broc Feeney/Will Brown/Mikael Grenier – and one in Pro-Am – the ‘Triple Eight JMR' effort to be piloted by Jamie Whincup, Jordan Love, and Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Craft-Bamboo Racing and 2023 pole-sitters GruppeM Racing are representing the Three-Pointed Star, with Scott Taylor Motorsport's Mercedes-AMG filled with a trio of Supercars drivers in Craig Lowndes/Cam Waters/Thomas Randle.

In addition to Triple Eight JMR, Mercedes-AMGs have been entered in Pro-Am by the Erebus-supported M-Motorsport and Heart of Racing, with Tigani Motorsport running the Supabarn car in Silver.

Two of the Audis feature in the Pro subclass, both entered by Melbourne Performance Centre, which is also expected to run the Hallmarc R8 LMS which has been entered in Pro-Am.

Schumacher Motorsport is also in Pro-Am in an R8 LMS, while Valmont Racing/Tigani is campaigning one in Silver.

Three of the four Porsches have been entered in the Pro class in what will be the first time that the 992 GT3 R has raced at Mount Panorama.

Manthey EMA, HubAuto Racing, and Phantom Global Racing are responsible for those efforts, with the former also fielding a 991 GT3 R in Pro-Am.

Completing the Pro entries is BMW Team WRT with two M4s, one of which will be driven by Valentino Rossi.

The other brand in the GT3 classes is Lamborghini, with Wall Racing receiving engineering support from the factory to field a Huracan in Silver.

Class C for GT4 cars will be contested by Method Motorsport with its two McLaren Arturas, one of which will be driven by co-owner Chaz Mostert, and Mark Griffith's Team Nineteen in a Mercedes-AMG.

There are seven Invitational entries, a contingent made up of five MARC Cars – including Matt Stone Racing and that to be driven by former IndyCar star Paul Tracy – a KTM X-Bow GT2, and a Vortex.

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers are hailing the fact that 11 cars have been entered by international teams, the greatest figure since before the pandemic.

“Good luck picking a winner from this field,” said Event Director Shane Rudzis.

“The 2024 grid marks a return to the depth of competition that we saw before the pandemic, with international teams and drivers returning on mass to the Mountain.

“2023 was a great race but the depth and quality of this field is even better, so it has all the makings of another incredible show.

“To attract 11 overseas entries, up from four last year, is a positive development and shows the race continues to have significant overseas interest – which, I can assure you, is only going to get stronger with the advent of Ferrari, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette, among others, already planning to be on the grid in 2025.

“In the meantime, this will be an incredible show and another Bathurst enduro for the ages.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18 and will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports (including via Kayo Sports) and the Seven Network.

Final driver line-ups will be announced closer to the date.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

2024 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list