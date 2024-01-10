Mostert announced the formation of a factory-supported team fielding McLaren GT4 Arturas last October, the Bathurst 1000 winner to run the squad in conjunction with Guy McEntyre.

He has now committed to racing one of the Method McLarens at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month, a decision that Speedcafe believes followed offers of lucrative seats in GHT3 hardware.

Mostert will team up with teenage open-wheel and Porsche ace Marco Flack, with the line-up in the #25 entry completed by occasional GT4 racer Jesse Bryan.

The line-up for the second Method McLaren will be unveiled in due course.

“I am keen to see the diversity in age come together to share their expertise and give it there all at our first event of the season,” said team principal McEntyre.

“The team put in a big effort last year and it is good to be now weeks away from going racing and see it all come together.

“The driver launch of our second car is next then we pack the transporter and head to the Mountain.”

The 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.