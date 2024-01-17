As has become customary, the Banyo-based squad will field one Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro class and one in the Pro-Am class in the once-around-the-clock enduro.

The latter will be driven this time around by Jamie Whincup, Prince Jefri Ibrahim, and, as advised by a Triple Eight spokesperson, Jordan Love.

Love cut his teeth in Carrera Cup but is now carving out a career for himself in Europe as a Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver, and won the Silver Cup title in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in 2023.

This will be his first outing with Triple Eight, which is nowadays the local hub for the Three-Pointed Star's customer programmes in the region.

However, it will not be his only drive in coming weeks with a team which also competes in Supercars given he is part of Grove Racing's line-up for the 24H Dubai.

In something of a coincidence, the West Australian effectively replaces Richie Stanaway in Triple Eight's Pro-Am Bathurst 12 Hour entry, with the other two thirds of the driving crew being unchanged relative to the 2023 effort.

Then, as well as the trio achieving a class podium, Stanaway was able to use the event to integrate himself into the team before co-driving with Shane van Gisbergen in the Supercars enduros later in the year.

It is a similar story this year for Will Brown, who has been signed up to fill the vacancy left by van Gisbergen's move to the United States to pursue a career in NASCAR.

Brown was named this morning as part of the driving crew for the #888 Mercedes-AMG for the Mount Panorama GT3 enduro, along with incumbent Broc Feeney and Canadian Mikael Grenier.

That car will sport the black and yellow hues of National Storage while the #88 Mercedes-AMG of Whincup/Love/Ibrahim will run in the new Johor Motorsports Racing livery.

The 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.