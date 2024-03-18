As was the case in 2023, the Banyo-based squad has gone all-out to kick off the campaign for the #888 Chevrolet Camaro, which will this year be driven in the enduros by Craig Lowndes and newcomer Cooper Murray.

The launch event will be held at Grazeland on the evening of Friday, April 12.

Aside from the unveil of this year’s brand-new Supercheap Auto livery, there will also be an array of activities for fans.

They include an exclusive Q&A, autograph sessions, a racing simulator, a display of a multitude of other race cars and hotted-up vehicles, and the FIA Girls on Track booth.

There will also be a spin and win, and live music all night, including a set from the Red Bull DJ.

Supercheap Auto, Managing Director, Benjamin Ward, said, “The Supercheap Auto team are extremely excited to launch our fourth season of the wildcard.

“To give Supercars fans an opportunity to be part of the action, right from the start, is important to us.

“This season is about them as much as it means to us and Grazeland is the perfect place to kick off our 2024 campaign.”

Grazeland Director, John Forman, remarked, “We are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to host the Supercheap Auto Wildcard season launch; it’s a great demonstration of Grazeland’s capabilities and allows us to introduce our diverse offerings to a new audience.

“As avid Supercar fans ourselves, we’re especially excited to be part of an event that aligns so closely with our passions.”

Grazeland, located in Spotswood, offers food choices from over 50 vendors in what is billed as one of the most diverse food offerings in Melbourne.

It also features an interactive kid’s zone ‘Jungle Hangout’, fully set up with funky monkey bars, giant Jenga, and Connect 4, with face painting also available.

The 2024 Supercheap Auto wildcard launch follows the 2023 version at Brisbane’s Maritime Green Northshore, which so happened to be next door to Eat Street Brisbane, the Queensland capital’s equivalent of Grazeland.

Triple Eight also put a sizeable effort into launching its 2024 Red Bull Ampol Racing campaign with a Livery Landing at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport in February which is understood to have drawn around 10,000 people.

The team is yet to announce details around the events into which the wildcard will be entered, although it would appear likely that it will once again be both enduros and an earlier, solo start for the younger half of the duo, as was the case for Zane Goddard in 2023.

Entry into Grazeland costs $4, with the launch starting at 17:00.

