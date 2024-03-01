Zoe Woods, Bradi Owen and Lincoln Taylor will be in the squad for the first of five rounds of what was formerly the 86 Series on July 5-7 in the new model Toyota GR86.

It will be Woods' third season with the team, the second in the one-make Toyota series, after she started in Australian Production Cars in 2022.

“We can make improvements now this being my second year and it will be eyes forward and pushing hard to get results,” she said.

“I think we can all bounce off each other and will create a great team in the 86s for TekworkX. Both are fast and I'm really looking forward to being able to compare with them.”

It will also be Owen's second full season in the category. He had success in Excels and drove a Toyota 86 in a one-round appearance in 2022. Last year he finished 11th overall in the series.

“I feel we made solid progress in the tail end of last year, so we're definitely wanting to build on that,” said Owen.

“Ultimately in the next season or two, I would have to be a part of a team environment as I step up through other ranks. The thought process there was why not get accustomed to how a team works now and start building on that.

“This year I feel like I have all the appropriate tools around me to do well, so I definitely want to be up there fighting for race wins and podiums this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor will be 16 years old in July and has already experienced Formula 4, Excels, Off Road and Speedway. He contested one round of the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series last year and will do the series this year. He will then join TekworkX in Townsville for the opening round of the TGRA GR Cup.

“I was lucky enough to meet Rob [team owner Woods] at Norwell and I'm grateful for the opportunity to run for his team,” said Taylor.

“The biggest challenge will be learning all the new tracks, the only track I've been to is Sydney and only once. Having teammates is going to be a difference, looking at data and seeing where we can help each other.”

After Townsville, the following rounds will be at Sydney SuperNight, the Sandown 500, the Bathurst 1000, and for the first time, the Gold Coast 500.