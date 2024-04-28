Those Team Penske drivers and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard opted to use both of their sets of used red alternate tyres in the Fast Six at Barber Motorsports Park, with McLaughlin snatching pole position from Power by just under a tenth of a second.

That will leave them compromised for Sunday's (local time) 90-lap race, although they will enjoy track position at the start.

Asked why he went ‘red-red' on his Fast Six runs, McLaughlin's response was simple.

“Because we thought it was faster, so we did that,” said the 2023 Barber race winner.

“I think pole last year, they did a two-two type strategy. That's exactly what we did, as well. It worked.”

Power explained, “You sort of have to take that hit to go for a pole. It's either sit back and save…

“Yeah, could have saved the first set maybe. I only put one lap on them. Yeah, it is what it is.

“We'll start up front is what matters, man. It just does, big-time.”

Invited to elaborate on his thoughts that starting up front is more important than saving reds, the two-time series winner replied, “Yeah, big-time.

“That was the problem last year. Even the year I won the championship [presumably referring to 2022], yeah, was just on the back foot from qualifying.

“I focused on that pretty hard this year. It makes things a lot easier.

“Obviously it didn't last week. Like, if I qualified eighth or seventh, it would have been nice because you're saving your green tyres [as the alternates are coloured on street circuits], starting on the hard compound.

“Literally, that yellow [flag] last week fell just as bad as it could from that perspective, yeah.”

McLaughlin added, “Got to live for the now. That's exactly what we did.”

The New Zealander was particularly emotional after sealing pole position, given it came days after he and Josef Newgarden were disqualified from the St Petersburg race for an illegal push-to-pass system and usage.