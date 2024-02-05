Under a branch launched last year, Tickford Racing's junior programme will see Brad Vaughan, Lochie Dalton, and Rylan Gray compete for the second tier Supercars title.

Vaughan is the incumbent having driven a Gen2 Ford Mustang for the Campbellfield-based outfit last year, after winning the Super3 title in 2022 with Anderson Motorsport.

“2023 was a learning season,” he said.

“I've had the highs of achieving pole positions, but aim to be more consistent in 2024.

“I've worked super hard in the off season to make this happen.”

Dalton is also embarking on his second season in the Super2, but having made an off-season move from Brad Jones Racing.

He remarked, “I've enjoyed my first year in Super2 and I am excited to be joining Tickford for 2024.

“I can't wait to get stuck in at next week's test and learn amongst the crew.”

Gray made his debut in a Tickford FGX Falcon in the Super3 class at last year's season finale, the Adelaide 500, having just turned 17 at the time and would finish second in his first race.

Now, he steps up to Super2 in a Mustang, which he tested at Winton today.

Gray said, “I'm stoked to have driven with Tickford in my first Super3 event and get a result.

“I'm pumped about the prospects within Super2 and with the team for the 2024 Championship.”

The Tickford Autosport programme runs deeper than Super2, and now includes not only Rod Nash's son Charlie but fellow co-owner Sven Burchartz' son Seth.

16-year-old Charlie Nash will contest the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup (nee: Toyota 86 Series), testing at Winton today with a prang during the day, and Excels.

It was in the latter that he swept The Bend round on the Trophy Series platform in 2023.

Seth Burchartz, 17, is entering selected rounds of the 2024 Formula Ford series, after last year taking the Rookie Champion title in the BMW Drivers Cup which features E90 race cars.

Rod Nash, also the team's Managing Director, remarked, “With our programme enabling rising talent to grow within Tickford Autosport, we're thrilled to have our drivers working on honing their skills with a broad support network around them.

“We've had the ultimate success in the past and 2024 is shaping up as a very exciting year for our team.”

Tickford has twice won the Super2 Series and has fielded both of its incumbent Supercars Championship drivers, Cam Waters and Thomas Randle, in the competition.