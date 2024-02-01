The appointment follows the departure of long-time Team Principal/CEO Tim Edwards at the conclusion of the 2023 Supercars season.

Brookhouse was the inaugural CEO of the newest National Basketball League franchise, the Tasmania JackJumpers, before resigning in March 2023, after which he worked as a consultant.

His experience includes senior roles in both professional and grassroots sport, such as Director of VicSport and CEO of Golf Victoria, as well as an earlier career in banking.

He presided over the JackJumpers' run to the NBL Grand Final series in its inaugural season, and arrives at Tickford at a time when it has restructured to a slimmed-down, two-car operation in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“I'm very excited about the opportunity to join the highly credentialed Tickford Racing Team; they're synonymous with success,” said Brookhouse, who is set to start at the team on February 19.

Managing Director/Tickford co-owner Rod Nash added, “To find a candidate with Simon's history is a win for our team.

“He has a strong understanding of professional sport, is proven as an effective leader that can motivate and deliver clear communication, and has established relationships that have helped grow commercial revenue and ultimately a winning culture.

“Simon's experience as a commercial orientated CEO will lead the team well in all aspects of our racing and business operating culture in order to continue to succeed.”

Tickford had been set to split its Team Principal and CEO roles following Edwards' exit, with a new organisational structure revealed in recruiting documentation previously reported by Speedcafe.

The move to what Nash has described as “a commercial orientated CEO” in today's announcement squares with comments he made last year, and is consistent with a diversification of Tickford's operations following the introduction of the Gen3 ruleset to Supercars.

As yet, there is no word on who will fill the Team Principal role.

Tickford's recruitment from outside of motorsport follows Dick Johnson Racing's appointment of former AFL administrator and coach David Noble as its CEO a year ago, while Dr Ryan Story has now returned to Team Principal duties at the Stapylton-based squad.

Brookhouse has worked predominantly in basketball and golf, although he has also had a several-year stint as President of Bayside Cricket Club, per his LinkedIn profile.

His tenure as JackJumpers CEO coincided with success on- and off-court, including qualification for multiple finals series and regular sellout crowds, and the team was credited with boosting participation in the sport in Tasmania.

However, he was also caught up in a conflict of interest controversy, with claims he had a relationship with former Tasmanian sports minister Jane Howlett, amid grants from the state government to the team.

Both denied any conflict, as did the Premier of the day, Peter Gutwein.

Brookhouse was praised upon his resignation from the JackJumpers with its chair, Keryn Nylander, commenting, “Simon Brookhouse has played a crucial role in beginning the club from the ground up and creating the organisational structure and culture which has enabled unprecedented success both on and off the court.”

Tickford will field Cam Waters and Thomas Randle in the 2024 Supercars Championship, with the duo set to test with the rest of the southern-based teams at Winton on Wednesday, February 7.