It will be a reunion of sorts as McLennan was part of the team in their podium finish at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year. It was the debut event for the Chaz Mostert-owned Method Motorsport team and its new McLaren Artura GT4s.

McLennan will team up with the experienced Nathan Morcom in one of two Artura GT4s. The team's other Method Motorsport McLaren will be driven by Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman who combined to challenge for victory in each of the two races at Phillip Island. Morcom shared his entry with Jesse Bryan with the two pairings second and fourth in the Silver Cup class.

“It was great to drive the McLaren at the Bathurst 12 Hour, but this will be different. There were only four GT4 cars in that race, so being amongst cars with similar speeds this time will mean I'm not looking in my rear vision mirror for most of the race!” said McLennan.

“I'm a round behind everyone else, so practice on Thursday and Friday will be important. It will be about learning the car, the different tyres, plus working with a new co-driver. Nathan was very fast at Phillip Island, so it will be good to learn from him.

“I haven't driven on The Bend's West circuit. That will certainly be new and will make for some pretty fast laps.”

The 2024 season has been a big one for McLennan. He started the year with his second place result at the Bathurst 12 Hour, ninth outright at the Bathurst 6 Hour, plus a Porsche Carrera Cup Australia campaign that has delivered a couple of top 10 results in his debut season.

GT4 Australia will have two one-hour races on The Bend's West circuit as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 31-June 2. Both Saturday and Sunday's racing will be shown live and free through the Seven Network.