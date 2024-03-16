After the race was stopped and restarted, the Hona Civic FL5 driver was initially beaten off the start by reigning title holder Josh Buchan. D’Alberto quickly wrestled it back and led the Hyundai i30N home by 1.7s while Zac Soutar (Audi RS3 LMS) was a close third.

Qualifying was in two stages, with the fastest six from Q1 going onto Q2. Aaron Cameron (Peugeot 308) topped the times in the first part, from Soutar, Brad Harris (Honda), D’Alberto, Buchan and Ryan Casha (Peugeot).

Missing out on further improvement were Clay Richards (Cupra Leon), Round 1 winner Peugeot pilots Ben Bargwanna and Jordan Cox, Tom Oliphant (Hyundai), Dylan O’Keeffe (Lynk & Co), Will Harris (Honda) and Glenn Nirwan (Audi).

D’Alberto and Buchan duked it out in the final 10min session and exchanged fastest times on several occasions. Ultimately it was D’Alberto who won out by 0.07s. Soutar was third ahead of Brad Harris while the Peugeot drivers Cameron and Casha were fifth and sixth. Cameron was repositioned to 10th, penalised for a tyre infringement.

The lone Saturday race was barely started when it was red flagged. Casha was side-by-side with Brad Harris before the latter was mainly ahead when Casha hit the armco on the exit to Turn 3. That tore the left front wheel off his Peugeot.

The second attempt to get the race going came under the Safety Car on Lap 2, deployed as Harris ran off into the gravel trap at Turn 4 when he attemped to out-brake Buchan.

The top three ran in that order for the duration which turned out to be just 10 laps instead of the 30 due to being time certain. Fourth was Richards who was able to stave off Bargwanna and Cox.

Cameron was next after he and Oliphant exchanged places a couple of times. That dice was resolved when Oliphant had an off-road excursion at Turn 1. He still managed eighth ahead of Will Harris, O’Keeffe and Nirwan. Brad Harris finished a lap down.