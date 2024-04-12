Out of the series and final evaluation, there will be a fully funded new-generation GR86 drive at Mount Panorama in October.

The series aims to provide an opportunity for young aspiring professional drivers to hone their circuit driving skills behind the wheel of a Toyota 86 race car.

There will five rounds this year, and the first is a standalone event at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 14. It coincides with the season launch of the TGRA GR Cup, formerly the TGRA 86 Series.

The Scholarship Series will have its second round as part of the South Australian Motorsport Series at The Bend Motorsport Park on May 24-26. Round 3 will be at Phillip Island on June 22-23, and then will be part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at the Queensland Raceway (August 2-4).

The final round will take place at Sandown Raceway on August 23-25 as part of the Victorian State Racing Series.

After the fifth round, drivers will be selected to participate in the Scholarship Series Evaluation Day to be held at the Norwell Motorplex in Queensland in September.

Selected candidates will participate in a one-day evaluation event where they will undergo a series of tests across a number of disciplines. The winner will receive the drive at Bathurst.

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer Vin Naidoo said the TGRA Scholarship Series provided a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming race drivers to learn and develop in an accessible setting.

“The fantastic response we received from the inaugural TGRA Scholarship Series in 2023 made it an easy decision to bring this grassroots competition back for the 2024 season, which has received massive interest from potential competitors,” he said.

“The accessibility of the TGRA Scholarship Series makes it the perfect entry point to circuit racing for those looking to graduate from go-karts or wanting to hone their skills in hard-fought, competitive racing.”