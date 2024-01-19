The South Australian tested TFH Racing's Ford Mustang at Queensland Raceway today ahead of what is expected to be a full season in the V8-powered series.

He will be part of an increasingly star-studded field that will include the likes of reigning champion James Moffat and active Supercars drivers James Golding and Tim Slade.

The Trans Am deal will likely work alongside a Supercars enduro program for Hazelwood, with Erebus the favourite to sign him as Jack Le Brocq's partner.

The title-winning Supercars team has a spare slot thanks to Jack Perkins' defection to Blanchard Racing Team, where he will partner James Courtney for the long-distance races.

This will be the first season since 2017 that Hazelwood hasn't had a full-time Supercars ride after he parted ways with BRT after a single year, and failed to find another permanent seat.