For the fourth year running Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto will team up for a wildcard Supercars effort that will give a young driver their shot at Bathurst 1000 glory.

This year that young driver is Super2 star Cooper Murray, who teams up with Supercars and Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes in the Supercheap Camaro.

This is the third time Lowndes has been involved in the programme, having been paired with Declan Fraser in 2022 and Zane Goddard in 2023.

Tonight’s launch will take place at Grazeland Melbourne in Spotswood starting at 5pm with public strongly encouraged to attend.

In attendance will be Lowndes and Murray along with Broc Feeney, Scott Pye and Triple Eight boss (and co-driver) Jamie Whincup.

The headline of the event will be the unveiling of the 2024 livery while other key details of the programme will be revealed.

Other activities include giveaway, driver signings and a DJ.

For those that can’t attend in person there will be full coverage of the launch right here on Speedcafe.