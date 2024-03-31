The moment of the race came on Lap 173 when Dawson Cram got inside Joey Gase before tipping him into a spin and then into the wall.

A furious Gase responded by pulling the rear bumper off his wrecked car and hurling at Cram the next time he drove past.

That proved to be a critical caution too, with van Gisbergen among the cars to roll the dice on strategy and stay out for the run to the flag.

Pitting for tyres proved to be the better strategy, though, which meant van Gisbergen’s 12th place start yielded just 15th at the finish.

“Qualifying was good to start 12th but the race was difficult,” he wrote on social media.

“We were making adjustments all day. [It] felt like we were competitive but took a risk staying out after the last caution and that sealed our fate and finished P15.

“Learnt a lot, onto Martinsville next week.”

Chandler Smith, who did pit during that final caution, won the race.