The Kaulig Racing driver is on double duty this weekend and qualified 18th for the ninth race of the Xfinity season, in which he is competing full-time.

For his first oval race at Cup level, though, he put the #16 Chevrolet in 17th on the starting grid.

Van Gisbergen was fifth to roll into the 2.66-mile superspeedway and clocked a time of 53.226s, which would be better than team-mate Daniel Hemric could manage.

Hemric's 53.298s means the #31 Chevrolet is due to start in 19th position on Sunday, while Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell (#34 Ford) prevailed in the pole round of qualifying.

He will share the front row with Team Penske's Austin Cindric (#2 Ford) while Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson will start from the back after crew members were spotted tampering with roof rails while pushing the #5 Chevrolet to pit road, which was deemed an unapproved adjustment.

The Xfinity race starts today at 16:00 ET/06:00 AEST, and the Cup race on Sunday at 15:00 ET/Monday at 05:00 AEST.