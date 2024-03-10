Van Gisbergen was eighth onto the track for qualifying on the 1.000-mile tri-oval and clocked a time of 28.120s in the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

That left him second at the time, 0.117s behind Sam Mayer (#1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet), before the rest of the field each completed their single-lap qualifying run.

As he did eight days earlier, Cole Custer took pole position in the #00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford while series leader Austin Hill (#21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) ended up 15th.

First of the Kaulig contingent was AJ Allmendinger, who put the #16 Chevrolet into 10th position on the starting grid.

Practice, Qualifying, and the Race itself at Phoenix are all packed into one day for the Xfinity Series field.

The latter gets underway at 08:30 AEDT.