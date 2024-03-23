The Kaulig Racing driver will share the front row with 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is making a cameo this weekend in Hendrick Motorsports’ part-time #17 Chevrolet entry.

Larson set a 2:12.076s in qualifying for the first road course event of the season before van Gisbergen, who topped practice, came through late in the session with a 2:12.499s in the #97 Chevrolet to claim second on the grid.

Another 0.161s off the pace was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs, who earned third position in the #19 Toyota.

Van Gisbergen is on double duty this weekend, driving Kaulig Racing’s #16 entry in the Cup Series, and has set high expectations for himself.

Being a debut race winner in the Cup Series, on the streets of Chicago last July, and backing that up with a 10th on the Indianapolis road course, means the New Zealander was already one to watch in Austin.

However, he downplayed suggestions that he had circled the COTA weekend on his calendar, with his focus instead being on becoming a more rounded driver as he eyes a full-time Cup ride in 2025.

“I was more excited about the ovals because it’s learning,” explained the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner before track activity began.

“I just know that I’ll be good here at these tracks.

“I’ve got great teams and two awesome WeatherTech Camaros. I’ve got great equipment and there’s no excuses to not do well at these races.

“I’ve still gone hard with my preparation, but really the ovals are my focus. That’s what I have to learn to make sure I’m ready when I’m in the Cup Series next year.

“These weekends, I just have to make sure I have fun and do well.”

Van Gisbergen admitted recently that adjusting to using his right hand to shift an H-pattern, as Xfinity-spec cars are, has been something of a challenge.

Another element he has also had to be mindful of is switching between a sequential in Cup and an H-pattern this weekend.

“I did a little bit at Trackhouse on the static simulator, just going back-and-forth, mainly on the gear shifting,” he said.

“Just going from sequential back to the H-Pattern, just to not make mistakes. We’ve seen guys do that in the past.

“But, I think the gears and the shift points are quite different, so should have any problem there. But yeah, it’s not going to be easy.”

JGR’s Chandler Smith (#81 Toyota) qualified fourth-fastest and fifth went to AJ Allmendinger, a road course expert, in the #16 Kaulig Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen said of his relationship with Allmendinger, “Yeah, it’s been really good, so far. We haven’t had too many races on-track, but everything I’ve asked him, he’s been open.

“He’s obviously at the top of his game and pretty impressive in those cars, and on the road courses here, as well. I’ve learned a lot from him, watching him on the simulator.

“I look forward to battling him on track, too. Hopefully we push each other forward and try to beat everyone else before we beat ourselves.”

NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying takes place on Saturday morning (local time), then the Xfinity Race in the late-afternoon.