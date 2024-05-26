The #97 Kaulig Racing camp's move to save a set of new tyres paid dividends on the high-degradation 1.5mi oval when the race came under Caution conditions again with just over 30 laps remaining.

While most pitted, van Gisbergen was one of only three who had greens rather than used rubber, yet his advantage was lost almost as soon as the race restarted when he incurred a puncture in a hit with the barrier.

The New Zealander did manage to finish on the lead lap in 15th, but, of the other two who saved a new set of tyres, Chase Elliott won and Sammy Smith claimed third place.

Van Gisbergen was at least somewhat unfortunate given he was committed to the high line when Taylor Gray moved up and left him in a tricky situation.

“It was pretty good; it was a fun day until the end there,” he told Speedcafe/Frontstretch.

“The 19 [Gray], I thought he was going to save it, but he ran up into the fence and I was a bit adventurous taking that lane, so that was a shame.

“But, I got more and more comfortable and it's sort of the same thing; I just learned the track, learned the car, what it feels like, and then get better and better through the day.

“I was having fun in Stage 3; we really moved forward, [had a] good green flag stop.

“We had a top 10, maybe, or even better – on an oval, which would have been awesome – so, yeah, a real shame there.”

SVG continues to hold 15th in the Xfinity Series, with Austin Hill on top of the points table.

Van Gisbergen will also be in action in Sunday's (local time) Cup race, for which he qualified 36th in the #16 Kaulig Chevrolet.