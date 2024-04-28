The #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was classified 20th when the Pace Car led drivers into pit lane with 33 laps of 200 remaining.

Van Gisbergen missed out on the free pass by just one position when a Caution was called on Lap 158 due to spots of rain becoming heavier, with his team-mate Daniel Dye being the beneficiary.

Cole Custer is currently the leader in his #00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, having missed a call to pit under said Caution, although that may well prove a blessing in disguise.

With the free pass having already been issued during the current Caution, van Gisbergen will be hoping the race resumes so that he can potentially benefit from another yellow flag period.

The New Zealander dropped as low as 26th during the third and final stage, having struggled with a loose car for much of the afternoon, but began to claw back ground as Custer and Justin Allgaier (#7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) lapped the backmarkers.

Drivers are yet to exit their cars given how light the rain is, although it is uncertain as to if/when the race will restart.

Update 05:47 AEST

Red flag lifted