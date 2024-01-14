Van Gisbergen is racing in the ARCA season-opener next month in order to attain eligibility for the Xfinity Series contest which takes place later that Saturday (February 17, local time) at the Florida venue.

Driving a Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet, he went as fast as a 49.410s on the second and final day of the test, an improvement on his best of 49.674s on the previous afternoon.

All-told, it left the New Zealander 12th on the combined timesheet out of 76 drivers after his first weekend on a superspeedway.

2023 East series champion William Sawalich set the fastest time of the day, a 49.318s effort as compared to the benchmark of 48.878s clocked by Jake Finch on Day 1.

In fact, the fastest four drivers of the test all set those times on Day 1, despite the programme being delayed due to rain at Daytona Beach.

There were two incident-induced disruptions to the programme on Day 2, with Isaac Johnson dropping fluid after his Ford hit debris and incurred damage to oil lines.

Not long after practice resumed, Jeff Scofield cut a tyre exiting Turn 4 and spun in a pack.

Andrew Patterson lost control trying to avoid the incident and they made contact as they skated towards the inside wall.

Van Gisbergen has at least 41 races lined up this year, specifically the full Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing, seven Cup Series races with the Trackhouse Racing team to which he is contract, and the ARCA start at Daytona.

Practice for the latter takes place on Thursday, February 15 (local time).