Heimgartner was pushed into and ultimately on top of Cooper Murray's Triple Eight Race Engineering entry at Turn 5 on the opening lap of the Sunday race at Hidden Valley.

In Brad Jones Racing's latest tech video, Jones goes through the damaged components, while also pointing out that Supercheap Auto colours from Car #888 ended up on the floor of the #8 Camaro.

EARLIER STORY: Heimgartner “waiting to flip” in wild Darwin Supercars crash