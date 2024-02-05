Established in 2015, XMTrading is an industry-leading online CFD & FX Broker with over one million clients worldwide, known for its fair and trustworthy services. This extended partnership between the Visa Cash App RB F1 team and XMTrading is a significant milestone in bringing the thrilling worlds of elite motorsport and trading together, providing fans and enthusiasts of the two industries with an elevated experience.

After a successful inaugural year of partnership, we have delivered exciting fan and partner activations together and we aim to continue even stronger this year.

Visa Cash App RB CEO Peter Bayer said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with XMTrading for the 2024 season. After a remarkable first year together, we are eager to build upon our shared wins and push the boundaries of what we can achieve as a team. XMTrading has been an invaluable partner, supporting us through this exciting transformational journey and we look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

As the anticipation builds up for the upcoming season, fans can expect to witness the unveiling of Visa Cash App RB's new car livery on February 8th. This striking new design will prominently feature the XMTrading logo, symbolising our strengthened bond. The XMTrading logo will take pride of place in new and more prominent spots on the new car livery, on the race suits of our dynamic driver duo Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, and on the race team's kit.

Visa Cash App RB is ready to tackle the upcoming season and strive for excellence on and off track. Through this collaboration with XMTrading, built on our shared values of innovation, speed and technology, we aim to reach new heights together. Stay tuned for an exciting year ahead, filled with adrenaline-fueled races and memorable moments.