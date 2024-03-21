Polarizer will see Dane and Morris break down the big topics in world motorsport in their trademark no holds barred style.

Anchoring the show is renowned commentator and presenter Ben Bishop who moderates the discussion between two of the biggest names in Australian motorsport.

Dane is best known for his stint running the all-conquering Triple Eight Race Engineering squad in Supercars and is still seen as one of the more influential people in the sport.

Part of that is through his extremely popular weekly column for Speedcafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris, meanwhile, is a former racer that’s now seen as the best developer of young racing talent in the country through his Norwell Motorplex outfit.

In the pilot episode, Dane and Morris break down the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and discuss the TCR controversy from Symmons Plains.

There’s a breakdown of what needs to change at Motorsport Australia, talk about the future of Supercars at the Australian Grand Prix and muse about a return of the V8 Supercars name.

Don’t miss the pilot episode of Polarizer with Roland Dane and Paul Morris.