The Tickford Racing Supercars driver is once again competing in a summer speedway programme, claiming second place of eight finishers in a bruising feature at Simpson Speedway on December 27.

However, it was a fourth on New Year’s Day at Warrnambool which he described as his “most satisfying run yet” in a sprintcar.

“The level of competition was so high, so to run fourth with the best racers in Australia and the Americans as well was fantastic,” explained Waters.

This weekend, he heads to the high banks of Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, where a stacked field will compete for $30,000 in the Sunday night final out of a prize pool of $100,000.

Waters has in fact been to the venue already, but as a spectator.

“We had a good night at Simpson, then struggled at Mount Gambier and Avalon, so to bounce back at Warrnambool was great, so now we can carry some momentum into Toowoomba this weekend where it’s a high-speed track,” he remarked.

“It will be the first time I’ve been to Toowoomba Speedway since the early 2000s when I was watching my dad race in the Modified Production Sedan Australian Title.

“I was probably only about eight years old at the time, but from what I’ve seen on ClayPerView, it’s changed a lot since then and it’s a really racey track so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The three-night event, which starts on Friday, features six Americans including Aaron Reutzel, who won the World Series Sprintcars round at Toowoomba in 2020.

He will be joined by fellow Texan, Chase Randall, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild, Justin Peck from Indiana, and Californians Carson Macedo and Kalib Henry.

Jock Goodyer heads up the Australian contingent after winning three of the five rounds in Speedweek, and will be flanked by reigning Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Champion Brock Hallett and Toowoomba specialist Lockie McHugh.

Action starts on Friday night at 17:15 local time.