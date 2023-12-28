Waters finished a brilliant second to Tasmanian rising star Tate Frost on a rough and wild SRA round at Simpson Speedway in Victoria.

Meanwhile another Tassie racer and current Australian Sprintcar champion Jock Goodyer won a second straight Speed Week event at South Australia’s Murray Bridge.

Goodyer – the defending Speed Week champion – pocketed a second $10,000 winners cheque as he beat home American Aaron Reutzel.

But it was Waters who surprised at Simpson in a bruising feature where only eight cars finished.

“That was a tough night at the office but really pleasing to finish second,” Waters said.

“Sprintcar racing is such a confidence game, so to have a good run is pleasing with such a big week ahead.”

Waters now races tonight at Mount Gambier‘s Borderline Speedway for the third round of the east coast Speed Week series – with Australian World of Outlaws star James McFadden added to the mix.

In the west, it’s night two of the USA v WA Speed Week – which will see reigning five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet join the star American field at the Perth Motorplex.

Check out the highlights from Murray Bridge.