The Tickford Supercars star set off to the USA on Tuesday to hook up with the ThorSport Racing squad, which will run his F-150 in the April 5 race.

The cameo comes with the backing of Ford Performance and is the first step in what are known to be serious NASCAR ambitions for Waters.

“We’ve been working away at making this happen for some time and to finally be given the chance to race, and with a top operation, is great,” said Waters.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on myself knowing I will be getting thrown into the deep end without any testing, but hopefully I can adapt reasonably quickly and be competitive.

“It’s a short oval so I’m sure it will be pretty wild out there.”

“I have to thank Ford Performance and the team at ThorSport for helping make this happen and also my long-time team Tickford Racing, who have always supported my plans to explore new driving opportunities in and around my continued dedication to winning the Supercars Championship with them.”

Tickford owner Rod Nash reiterated the team’s support of the NASCAR deal for Waters.

“Anything that can provide Cam with further seat time is a bonus,” he said.

“His foray into Sprincar racing and now a NASCAR Truck event provides a fantastic way to stay sharp and further test his skills.

“The timing in between the AGP event and Taupo works for our team and we’ll be wishing him well and watching with huge interest.”

Shane van Gisbergen will be competing int he Xfinity Series race in Martinsville on the same weekend.