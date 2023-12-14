Walkinshaw Andretti United has announced that it will field Campbell Logan in the 2024 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The news marks confirmation of its full Super2 line-up for the season ahead, with the Tasmanian joining incumbent Zach Bates in the programme.

The duo both arrived at WAU’s junior Supercars effort off the back of front-running Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Cup (TGRA Cup; formerly ‘86 Series’) campaigns, Logan finishing runner-up in that competition in 2023.

He will next year drive the #2 ZB Commodore which had been vacated as a result of Ryan Wood’s promotion to WAU’s Supercars Championship programme.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Walkinshaw Andretti United family in 2024 for the Dunlop Super2 Series,” said the 19-year-old.

“I’m grateful to be a part of such a professional team with so much experience; I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge.

“These cars are very different to what I have driven in the past; it will be a massive learning curve for me, but there will be no shortage of people to learn off so I can’t wait to get the ’24 season underway.

“A lot of people have helped me to get to this point, I can’t thank my family, mentors and partners enough, this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without their immense support.”

Logan won three races during the 2023 TGRA Cup, and impressed WAU when he was part of an Evaluation Day which included fellow 86 front-runners in October.

Team CEO Bruce Stewart said, “We are really excited to see Campbell develop in 2024; I’m sure his talent will be become clear pretty quickly.

“Campbell left a mark on us with his driving style and his adaptability at the evaluation day; his immense improvement across the day has the team eagerly anticipating his continued development this season.

“His attitude both on and off the track, and the way he seamlessly interacts with the team around him, we know he will be a great fit for our culture here at WAU.”

WAU had also given a handful of laps to Super3 front-runner Cameron McLeod during a November test day but, as predicted by Speedcafe, he will drive a PremiAir Racing-prepared ZB Commodore in Super2 next year.

WAU will test in February ahead of Round 1 of the 2024 Super2 Series at Bathurst on February 23-25.