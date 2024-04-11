For the first time in Australia, there is a standalone GT4 competition to complement the Fanatec GT World Australia powered by AWS competition.

GT4 racing was introduced into Australia during Tony Quinn’s ownership of the Australian GT Championship, as it was then known, and run as a class within that competition.

However, it never really took hold and it was only last year, when the category ran within the Australian Production Car series that it began to blossom.

Now, it boasts sufficient interest to justify its own series, Monochrome GT4 Australia, with 19 cars signed up for the first round.

That includes entries from Porsche, BMW, McLaren, Mercedes, Ford, and Ginetta with a host of established names spearheading the competition.

“The amount of manufacturers represented in GT4 is amazing, and the fact that we have an 19-car field is testament to the popularity of the category both here in Australia and around the world,” Ben McMellan CEO of SRO Australia enthused of the GT4 entry list.

“Six different manufacturers represented across the 19 cars. There is plenty of variety in the world of GT4 racing, and all the signs are pointing towards even more cars to come into the field as the season rolls on.”

And the GT4 category is only expected to grow, with huge grid numbers seen internationally, while the local competition has a value on the international scene as competitors contribute points towards the GT4 Manufacturer Ranking.

Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ford, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and Toyota will compete in the GT4 Manufacturer Ranking, scoring points via their customer racing teams globally, similar to the competition launched for GT3 manufacturers in 2019.

Ironically, Tony Quinn is among the GT4 entries. The former owner of the Australian GT Championship who sold out to Jim Manolios during 2018.

As for Australian GT, which several years ago rebranded to GT World Challenge Australia, there is a new management structure.

Global GT kingpin SRO had been involved in the series as a joint venture with Australian Racing Group, however this year it takes full control of both GT3 and GT4 through the new SRO Australia entity.

The new look has sparked significant competitor interest with all signs indicating a bright and competitive season ahead.

“It’s the most competitive field that we have seen, with the most outright contenders that have entered a Fanatec GT season. It’s a very exciting line-up of cars and stars,” exclaimed McMellan of the GT3 field.

“We have a batch of new cars that have arrived, and the Ferraris are a big addition to the field. The Ferrari brand is highly prestigious all around the world, so that makes it a real positive for our local fans.

“It’s going to be very hard to pick a winner. There’s several entries in both Pro-Am and Am that have the ability to win their class.

“It’s by far the most competitive field we’ve ever seen in Australia.”

This sees GT racing in Australia in a healthy position, with two healthy standalone categories catering for different but related market segments.

SRO has a strong track record of delivering quality competitions, with Australian GT3 and GT4 fans poised to benefit in 2024.