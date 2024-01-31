The Wiggles will perform a free concert at the CBD live site on Thursday, February 22, the eve of the Thrifty Bathurst 500.

The concert is scheduled from 17:00-18:00 local time and will be immediately followed by a free autograph session for fans featuring the entire 2024 Repco Supercars Championship grid.

“We're so excited to be bringing the Big Red Car to the Thrifty Bathurst 500 where we'll be performing all our favourite Wiggly songs,” The Wiggles said.

“The energy and atmosphere at Supercars events are always exhilarating for families and we can't wait to be a part of it and to see you all there.”

The conclusion of the evening's entertainment will be a screening of NASCAR-themed Will Ferrell comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby on the outdoor cinema.

Thrifty ambassador Will Brown will welcome The Wiggles to Bathurst ahead of his official Supercars debut for Triple Eight Race Engineering.

“It's awesome to have The Wiggles coming to town ahead of the Thrifty Bathurst 500, I'm still waiting for the official call-up but at the moment I'm hoping I'll be the first Red, Blue and Yellow Wiggle all in one,” he quipped, referring to co-title sponsor Red Bull's colours.

“The Bathurst SuperFest is going to be a great event for fans of all ages, and off-track it won't get much bigger than the Thursday night between race weekends.

“With the concert, a signing session with all of us drivers, and the outdoor cinema, and some more cool stuff in the works, it's going to be a huge couple of weeks leading into the Thrifty Bathurst 500, and to top it off we get to go racing at the Mountain. I can't wait, let's get that fruit salad!”

The SuperFest live site on Russell Street will be active from Monday, February 19 through Thursday, February 22, the days between the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500.

The entertainment will include live music, food trucks, movies, and more.

Mayor of Bathurst Cr Ben Fry said: “I am so proud that Bathurst is hosting the season opener of the Australian motorsport season.

“SuperFest promises a spectacular lineup of activities, encompassing thrilling car races, lively concerts, captivating shows, and much more.

“While the familiar traditions like the track-to-town and transporter parade will continue, we are excited to introduce a variety of new events that cater to diverse interests, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off the SuperFest from February 16-18.