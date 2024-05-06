The Team Penske driver is one point away from the series lead after finishing second to team-mate Scott McLaughlin in Race 3 of the season at Barber Motorsports Park.

That makes for a record of second, sixth, and second to start the 2024 campaign, two years after he finished either third or fourth in each of the opening five races of a championship-winning season.

Asked if he thinks he can make it title number three based on those statistics, Power responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I do. Yep, I know I'm going to be quick everywhere,” he said.

“Just like '22, I feel like we got very good cars, good engines. I'm in very good form.

“So yeah, we're there knocking on the door each week.

“Just got to win a couple. That's the thing. I just want to win a couple bloody races, you know?”

Power won just a single race in the 2022 season, with an ultra-disciplined drive on the streets of Detroit, but has been stuck on 39 career victories in the nearly two years since that Sunday afternoon.

He indicated that he would have fought McLaughlin harder last time out in Alabama if not for the bombshell disqualifications handed down to his Penske team-mates in the days beforehand.

Though it is a strong result heading into the Month of May – in which Power has three triumphs on the Indianapolis road course and one in the 500 itself – the victory drought is near forefront of his mind.

“It kind of feels like business as normal but the one thing that I'm missing is a win,” said the Queenslander.

“That's really starting to add weight to me. I want to get a bloody win.

“I was a little disappointed not to win when I have the chance like that.

“On the other hand, you look at the championship points, and it's a smart day, another smart day.

“Yeah, we're in a good spot going into the Month of May. It would be nice to sweep it. That would be big.”

The Indianapolis Grand Prix takes place this coming weekend, with both practice sessions and qualifying on Friday ET/Saturday morning AEST.