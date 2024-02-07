Winterbottom's DeWalt-sponsored entry now sports a matte-black base with yellow styling, a reversal of the tool brand's customary Supercars hues, as well as a special logo to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Behind the scenes at Team 18, the changes go far deeper.

Car #18 has a new Race Engineer in Som Sharma, while the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad has a new Team Principal in Adrian Burgess and has appointed a Technical Director in Geoff Slater.

“The DeWalt Camaro looks fantastic,” said Winterbottom.

“Matte black is one of my favourite looking race cars and to have it is something I'm very proud of. If it's fast and looks like that, I'm going to be a very happy person.

“It's fantastic to celebrate such a powerful and strong brand and obviously a hundred-year anniversary for DeWalt is an incredible achievement so I always try and represent it as well and proud and as best I can.

“For them, they win off-track, and for me, I have to win on-track to try and keep up so the pressure is on. It's important to me to represent this fantastic brand in the way it deserves and that's up the front.

“I think this is the biggest change Team 18 has had in the whole time I've been here,” continued the 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“It's been a massive off-season, our engineering department has had a big overhaul and we've got a lot of depth, which is really good.

“I think everyone's got a point of difference and on the days we're fast, we'll all work together and on the days we're struggling, that's when a point of difference will be a positive strength.

“We've now also got a Technical Director and from there it stems down to hopefully deliver the right results.

“This is my sixth season at Team 18 now and I genuinely feel it's the best we've been in that department.

“Looking at the workshop as well, the depth we've got there has also increased so as a driver it's now time to deliver.

“I feel like we're in good shape and results on track will do the talking.”

Winterbottom last year delivered Team 18's first ever race win, at Hidden Valley.

Form tailed off thereafter before a bungled fuel call led to his DNF in the Bathurst 1000, and the departure of his Race Engineer and Data Engineer, while the Team Manager also stepped away around the same time.

Looking ahead to 2024, Schwerkolt said, “As we celebrate DeWalt's incredible 100th anniversary, we're proud to extend our partnership on Mark Winterbottom's #18 Camaro and unveil the striking new look of the DeWalt Racing Camaro for the 2024 Supercars season.”

“The matte black base and glossy yellow styling embody a fresh direction, and I'm sure it will be a hit amongst the fans trackside and on TV.

“With the support of our valued partners and the dedication of our team, we're poised for an exciting season ahead.

“The enhancements made during the off-season signal our determination to elevate the team's performance and achieve the results that our fans and supporters deserve.”

Winterbottom has a somewhat new team-mate for 2024 in fellow former Tickford Racing driver David Reynolds, who replaces Scott Pye at the Mount Waverley operation.

Both will test today at Winton.

PHOTOS: Mark Winterbottom Team 18 Camaro livery