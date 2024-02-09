Webster who is backed by various Tasmanian companies led by Auto Fix, returns and he will have a new weapon for his assault on the series. He will race the ex-Owen Kelly Ford Mustang which has scored multiple races and instils Webster with added confidence after he finished inside the top 10 in his debut year in 2023.

“We've secured the ex-Owen Kelly Mustang for this year, so a bit of a change of brand. Hopefully it's a good thing and we can keep the consistency up in 2024 as we did last year, but this time we should be further up the grid,” revealed Webster.

“We know the car is quick, of which Owen proved many times, so now it's up to me and we'll see what we can do with it.

“Owen was fantastic to deal with and the guys at Auto Fix Sorell helped make it happen. I can't thank everyone enough who helped make this happen. To put me in the best equipment we could find and alongside the hardest working team, 2024 is looking very exciting.”

After one round in Trans Am last year and a TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series frontrunner, Rice will complete a full-season this year in the Australian Racing Group-run Trans Am Series.

Rice will have expanded support from Mudtamer Australia which continues from last year. The company specialises in floor mats for four-wheel-drives particularly the Ford Ranger and Toyota Landcruiser.

“It's exciting to get back to Trans Am and I'm super excited to be involved in the category alongside some really, really fast drivers, the competition is going to be super tough,” said Rice.

“I'm keen to get started. I love Sandown and haven't raced here for 12 months nor in the dry, so I'm hoping the weather plays ball. Sandown always puts on a show and I'm keen for the weekend.

“Two years with the team now has been awesome and I can't thank the guys for putting in all the work during the off-season. It's been a massive effort. We pretty much stripped the chassis and bought it back, so a lot of late nights in the workshop. Hopefully it'll be all worth it to start the year strong.”

The driver announcements follows on from Dream Racing Australia's move to Knoxfield in the Melbourne's eastern suburbs. The larger workshop furthers the race team's commitment and push for professionalism.