Melbourne this weekend hosts the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 season and an event that marks the second round of the Supercars championship.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 are also on hand in what is a bumper weekend of motorsport action.

Red Bull Racing has established itself once more as the class of the field with two wins from two starts thus far in 2024, though Ferrari has been closer that it was a year ago.

There’s tension within the Red Bull camp, too, with the on-track drama continuing to steal the headlines.

The revised Albert Park circuit is one that, on paper, looks to be better suited to McLaren than the previous iteration of the Australian GP venue, but how the Woking squad stacks up against the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin in the battle for third-best remains to be seen.

Last year’s race was a chaotic affair with three red flags, a record in Formula 1, and saw Max Verstappen take victory while local favourite Oscar Piastri recorded his first F1 points with an eighth place.

Piastri is not the lone Aussie this year, with Daniel Ricciardo back on the grid in RB and in need of a strong result after a rocky start to his comeback season.

When is the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

One of the biggest events on the F1 calendar, track action in Melbourne begins on Thursday with Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup on track.

Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 then follow with the traditional Friday, Saturday, and Sunday weekend format.

THURSDAY 21st MARCH Local time Porsche Carrera Cup Practice Session 10:30 – 11:00 Supercars Championship First Practice Session 11:25 – 11:55 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying Session 12:30 – 13:00 Supercars Championship Second Practice Session 13:25 – 13:55 Supercars Championship Qualifying Session Part 1 15:10 – 15:25 Supercars Championship Qualifying Session Part 2 15:35 – 15:50 Promoter Activity Ford Supervan 16:15 – 16:35 Porsche Carrera Cup First Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 16:45 – 17:20 Supercars Championship First Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins) 17:50 – 18:35

FRIDAY 22nd MARCH FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 08:50 – 09:35 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 10:00 – 10:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 14:00 – 14:30 Supercars Championship Second Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins) 14:50 – 15:35 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 17:30 – 18:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Second Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 18:25 – 19:00

SATURDAY 23rd MARCH Supercars Championship Qualifying Session – Part 3 09:00 – 09:15 Supercars Championship Qualifying Session – Part 4 09:25 – 09:40 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 11:15 – 12:00 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 Supercars Championship Third Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins) 17:35 – 18:10 Porsche Carrera Cup Third Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 18:25 – 19:00

SUNDAY 24th MARCH FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 09:05 – 09:55 Supercars Championship Fourth Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins) 10:20 – 10:55 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:35 – 12:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Subscription Television: Fox Sports 506 & 507 (some Supercars/ Carrera Cup sessions)

Free to air: Channel 10

The is the only event of the season Formula 1 is broadcast on free-to-air television all season, while Supercars also has a one-off home for the weekend on Channel 10.

Fox Sports begins its coverage with Supercars on Thursday morning from 11:00 AEDT to the end of on-track at 19:00.

It’s then back from 08:50 AEDT on Friday with Formula 3 practice, dipping in and out of live action in Melbourne during the morning until F1 opening practice begins at 12:30.

Supercars fans will need to jump over to 507 for the end of the day’s action.

It’s another bumper day on Saturday, with coverage starting with Supercars Qualifying back on 506 at 08:45 before the focus shifts to the international support classes and F1 as the day continues.

The F1 post-qualifying wrap switches to Channel 507 this time as the local support classes remain the focus for the main coverage.

Formula 3 heralds the start of Sunday’s coverage from 09:00 on 506, the channel hosting all of the day’s action.

For those watching on Channel 10, coverage begins on Friday with a one-hour preview from 11:00 AEDT on 10 and 10 Play, switching to track action from noon.

It’s then back in Melbourne for Saturday’s action from 10:00 and 08:30 on Sunday morning.

Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo alongside 10Play.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Australian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Australian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 51 2 Sergio Perez 36 3 Charles Leclerc 28 4 George Russell 18 5 Oscar Piastri 16 6 Carlos Sainz 15 7 Fernando Alonso 12 Lando Norris 12 9 Lewis Hamilton 8 10 Oliver Bearman 6 11 Nico Hulkenberg 1 Lance Stroll 1 13 Alex Albon 0 14 Zhou Guanyu 0 15 Kevin Magnussen 0 16 Daniel Ricciardo 0 17 Esteban Ocon 0 18 Yuki Tsunoda 0 19 Logan Sargeant 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Pierre Gasly 0

Constructors’ Championship