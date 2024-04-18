A lot has changed since F1 was last in China with new regulations and car design set to offer teams an all-new challenge.

Teams head there with little data but know the track surface typically means high tyre degradation.

What does that mean in 2024? It's a good question, and the teams will have only one hour of practice to answer.

In that session, they'll try to squeeze in both short and long runs to gain valuable data ahead of two qualifying sessions, a short race on Saturday, and Sunday's grand prix.

The form guide suggests Red Bull Racing will be at the head of the pack once more, likely with Ferrari nipping at its heels.

However, Shanghai promises to be a strong test of how well the SF-24 looks after its tyres.

McLaren is not expecting an especially strong weekend, noting the number of long corners and slow-speed corners—both factors that highlight the MCL38's weaknesses.

And what of Mercedes? That's another unknown heading in.

It has threatened to feature strongly at a number of races thus far but hasn't ever managed to truly deliver on that as it sits fourth in the constructors' championship.

Aston Martin isn't far away either, making this weekend's race an enticing prospect behind the very front of the motor race.

When is the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

Though attempts to return to China have been made before now, Shanghai hasn't featured on the F1 calendar since 2019.

As another Asian event, session times work well for Australian fans who can settle in for another weekend of racing in the afternoon/evening.

FRIDAY 19th APRIL Local time AEST FIA F4 Chinese Championship First Practice Session 09:25 – 09:50 11:25 – 11:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 13:30 – 14:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Practice Session 13:00 – 13:45 15:00 – 15:45 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 15:30 – 16:14 17:30 – 18:14 FIA F4 Chinese Championship Second Practice Session 17:00 – 17:25 19:00 – 19:25 SATURDAY 20th APRIL FIA F4 Chinese Championship Qualifying Session 09:30 – 09:55 11:30 – 11:55 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 11:00 – 11:30 13:00 – 13:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Qualifying Session 12:50 – 13:20 14:50 – 15:20 FIA F4 Chinese Championship First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 13:55 – 14:30 15:55 – 16:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 15:00 – 16:00 17:00 – 18:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia First Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins) 16:55 – 17:30 18:55 – 19:30 SUNDAY 21st APRIL FIA F4 Chinese Championship Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 10:15 – 10:50 12:15 – 12:50 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Second Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:30 – 12:05 13:30 – 14:05 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 17:00 – 19:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

Subscription Television: Fox Sports 503

With Supercars racing in New Zealand this weekend, channels are slightly different for F1 fans.

Coverage of opening practice begins at 13:00 AEST on Channel 503 before Sprint Qualifying at 17:00 AEST sees the broadcast move to Channel 506.

The F1 Sprint is much the same, with Channel 503 carrying coverage from 13:26 AEST on Saturday. It's then back over to Channel 506 for the qualifying hour from 16:00 AEST.

Sunday's grand prix will be shown on Channel 506, starting at 16:55 AEST.

Can I stream the Chinese Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Chinese Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 77 2 Sergio Perez 64 3 Charles Leclerc 59 4 Carlos Sainz 55 5 Lando Norris 37 6 Oscar Piastri 32 7 George Russell 24 8 Fernando Alonso 24 9 Lewis Hamilton 10 10 Lance Stroll 9 11 Yuki Tsunoda 7 12 Oliver Bearman 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg 3 14 Kevin Magnussen 1 15 Alex Albon 16 Zhou Guanyu 17 Daniel Ricciardo 18 Esteban Ocon 19 Pierre Gasly 20 Valtteri Bottas 21 Logan Sargeant

Constructors' Championship