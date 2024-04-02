Carlos Sainz sensationally won in Albert Park last time out after pole-sitter Verstappen was an early retirement with brake issues.

Ferrari has been the nearest rival to Red Bull Racing in the opening three rounds of 2024 with the SF-24 appearing a more complete package than that produced by the Maranello operation a year ago.

However, Suzuka offers an all-new challenge.

Verstappen will be a man on a charge on Honda’s home soil and fresh from a comparatively rare defeat.

McLaren should be competitive as the MCL38 has improved performance in all areas over last year’s MCL60, a car that propelled Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris onto the podium.

The highspeed opening sector should again suit the papaya pair, and it will be fascinating to see how close it can get to Red Bull Racing – and just where Ferrari stacks up.

Further back, Daniel Ricciardo will be pushing for a stronger start to the weekend after a tough Saturday on home soil.

In three races, he’s been beaten by his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda three times and needs an improved showing – especially in qualifying.

There were some promising signs in Melbourne, but starting from the back made Ricciardo’s life difficult and limited exactly what was on offer.

And where better to put in a rebound performance than at Tsunoda’s home event?

However, his cause won’t be aided by Ayumu Iwasa, who will drive Ricciardo’s car during the weekend’s opening practice session.

When is the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

The famed Suzuka circuit is one of the most popular and revered on the calendar, with cars set to hit the track from Friday.

Timing for Australian fans is favourable, with the race starting mid-afternoon on Sunday and the early sessions beginning soon after lunchtime on Friday and Saturday.

Watch out for the time change for Sunday as Australia moves back from Daylight Savings.

FRIDAY 5th APRIL Local time AEDT/AEST FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 13:30 – 14:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 17:00 – 18:00 SATURDAY 6th APRIL FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 13:30 – 14:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 17:00 – 18:00 SUNDAY 7th APRIL FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00 15:00 – 17:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Subscription Television: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports begins its coverage on Friday at 13:00 AEDT with opening practice, returning at 16:45 AEDT for Free Practice 2.

Coverage ramps up on Saturday with the Free Practice 3 broadcast commencing at 13:15 AEDT, followed by a repeat of the controversial 1989 Japanese Grand Prix – well worth a watch for the infamous clash between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

The build-up to qualifying begins at 16:00 AEDT with the all-important three-part session itself commencing at 16:55 AEDT.

The Japanese Grand Prix begins at 14:55 AEST on Sunday, with coverage on Channel 506 all weekend.

Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Japanese Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 40 Ayumu Iwasa RB

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 51 2 Charles Leclerc 47 3 Sergio Perez 46 4 Carlos Sainz 40 5 Oscar Piastri 28 6 Lando Norris 27 7 George Russell 18 8 Fernando Alonso 16 9 Lance Stroll 9 10 Lewis Hamilton 8 11 Yuki Tsunoda 6 12 Oliver Bearman 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg 3 14 Kevin Magnussen 1 15 Alex Albon 0 16 Zhou Guanyu 0 17 Daniel Ricciardo 0 18 Esteban Ocon 0 19 Pierre Gasly 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

