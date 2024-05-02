After a trio of events in the Pacific/Asia region with Australia, Japan, and China, F1 heads to the first of three separate visits to North America.
The first of those is for the Miami Grand Prix for what will be the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome.
Despite its name, the venue is essentially a street circuit laid out in the car park of the Hard Rock Stadium.
It was this event last year that kick-started Max Verstappen's domination of the championship as he crushed team-mate Sergio Perez with a strong drive following a (comparatively) poor qualifying.
Ferrari's weaknesses in tyre management also came to the fore as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both struggled at different points and, confusingly for the team, on different tyres.
This year, the focus will be on whether Daniel Ricciardo can bounce back after a promising weekend in Japan was followed up by a similarly encouraging performance in China before he was nerfed out of the race by Lance Stroll.
McLaren is poised to bring updates that could see Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take a step forward.
The support programme this weekend features two categories: the local Porsche Carrera Cup series and the second round of F1 Academy.
When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
It's an early start for Australian fans wanting to catch every minute of track action, tough the more meaningful running is a little more accommodating.
F1 heads out in the small hours from Saturday morning though it's an 06:30 start for Sprint Qualifying on Saturday morning (Friday afternoon in Miami).
Qualifying itself is half an hour later on Sunday morning with the race itself getting underway from 06:00 AEST on Monday morning.
|FRIDAY 3rd MAY
|Local time
|AEST
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|10:00 – 10:40
|00:00 – 00:40
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|02:30 – 03:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Practice Session
|14:25 – 14:55
|04:25 – 04:55
|F1 Academy
|Second Practice Session
|15:20 – 16:00
|05:20 – 06:00
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|16:30 – 17:14
|06:30 – 07:14
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Practice Session
|18:05 – 18:35
|08:05 – 08:35
|SATURDAY 4th MAY
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|10:25 – 10:55
|00:25 – 00:55
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|12:00 – 12:30
|02:00 – 02:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|12:55 – 13:25
|02:55 – 03:25
|F1 Academy
|First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:05 – 14:40
|04:05 – 04:40
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|06:00 – 07:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:50 – 18:35
|07:50 – 08:35
|SUNDAY 5th MAY
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:30 – 11:15
|00:30 – 01:15
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:05 – 13:40
|03:05 – 03:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|16:00 – 18:00
|06:00 – 08:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I stream the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Miami Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|110
|2
|Sergio Perez
|85
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|76
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|69
|5
|Lando Norris
|58
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|38
|7
|George Russell
|33
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|31
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|19
|10
|Lance Stroll
|9
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|7
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|4
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|15
|Alex Albon
|0
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|0
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|195
|2
|Ferrari
|151
|3
|McLaren
|96
|4
|Mercedes
|52
|5
|Aston Martin
|40
|6
|RB
|7
|7
|Haas
|5
|8
|Williams
|0
|9
|Alpine
|0
|10
|Sauber
|0