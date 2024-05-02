After a trio of events in the Pacific/Asia region with Australia, Japan, and China, F1 heads to the first of three separate visits to North America.

The first of those is for the Miami Grand Prix for what will be the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome.

Despite its name, the venue is essentially a street circuit laid out in the car park of the Hard Rock Stadium.

It was this event last year that kick-started Max Verstappen's domination of the championship as he crushed team-mate Sergio Perez with a strong drive following a (comparatively) poor qualifying.

Ferrari's weaknesses in tyre management also came to the fore as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both struggled at different points and, confusingly for the team, on different tyres.

This year, the focus will be on whether Daniel Ricciardo can bounce back after a promising weekend in Japan was followed up by a similarly encouraging performance in China before he was nerfed out of the race by Lance Stroll.

McLaren is poised to bring updates that could see Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take a step forward.

The support programme this weekend features two categories: the local Porsche Carrera Cup series and the second round of F1 Academy.

When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

It's an early start for Australian fans wanting to catch every minute of track action, tough the more meaningful running is a little more accommodating.

F1 heads out in the small hours from Saturday morning though it's an 06:30 start for Sprint Qualifying on Saturday morning (Friday afternoon in Miami).

Qualifying itself is half an hour later on Sunday morning with the race itself getting underway from 06:00 AEST on Monday morning.

FRIDAY 3rd MAY Local time AEST F1 Academy First Practice Session 10:00 – 10:40 00:00 – 00:40 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 02:30 – 03:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session 14:25 – 14:55 04:25 – 04:55 F1 Academy Second Practice Session 15:20 – 16:00 05:20 – 06:00 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 16:30 – 17:14 06:30 – 07:14 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 18:05 – 18:35 08:05 – 08:35 SATURDAY 4th MAY F1 Academy Qualifying Session 10:25 – 10:55 00:25 – 00:55 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 12:00 – 12:30 02:00 – 02:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 12:55 – 13:25 02:55 – 03:25 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 14:05 – 14:40 04:05 – 04:40 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 06:00 – 07:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 17:50 – 18:35 07:50 – 08:35 SUNDAY 5th MAY Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:30 – 11:15 00:30 – 01:15 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 13:05 – 13:40 03:05 – 03:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 16:00 – 18:00 06:00 – 08:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday, May 4

Practice 1, 02:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Qualifying, 06:26 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 5

Sprint Race, 01:56 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 05:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Miami Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 110 2 Sergio Perez 85 3 Charles Leclerc 76 4 Carlos Sainz 69 5 Lando Norris 58 6 Oscar Piastri 38 7 George Russell 33 8 Fernando Alonso 31 9 Lewis Hamilton 19 10 Lance Stroll 9 11 Yuki Tsunoda 7 12 Oliver Bearman 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg 4 14 Kevin Magnussen 1 15 Alex Albon 0 16 Esteban Ocon 0 17 Zhou Guanyu 0 18 Daniel Ricciardo 0 19 Pierre Gasly 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship