It was a difficult weekend for the sport last time out with headlines dominated by events off-track before Max Verstappen dominated the race come Saturday evening.

The saga surrounding Christian Horner is likely to rumble on this week but focus is increasingly returning to understanding where each team sits in the 2024 pecking order.

There is no doubt Red Bull is at the top of the tower, but just where Mercedes stacks up versus Ferrari is a mystery following a cooling issue that robbed the three-pointed star of a stronger result last weekend.

Then there's McLaren, which is tipped to excel on the fast Jeddah circuit, the MCL38 thought to carry many of the highspeed strengths of its predecessor.

At RB it will be fascinating to see how the relationship between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda sits after their clash in Bahrain when the team issued team orders, much to Tsunoda's frustration.

Away from F1, Formula 2 is also on the programme, as is the opening round of the F1 Academy season.

When is the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

A second straight Saturday night race awaits, meaning track action begins on Thursday with two practice sessions.

Those start later in the afternoon with the Saudi Arabian GP also a night race.

That sees FP1 get going at 16:30 local time on Thursday (00:30 AEDT Friday) with the second 60-minute session at 20:00 (04:00 AEDT).

Timings are the same for FP3 and Qualifying, beginning at 16:30 and 20:00, respectively on Friday before the 50-lap Saturday night race gets underway at 20:00 local time.

THURSDAY 7th MARCH Local time FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 16:30 – 17:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 20:00 – 21:00 FRIDAY 8th MARCH FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 16:30 – 17:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 20:00 – 21:00 SATURDAY 9th MARCH FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 20:00 – 22:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Coverage begins with opening practice from midnight AEDT on Friday morning evening and carries through with coverage of Formula 2 qualifying ahead of Free Practice 2 coverage from 03:45 AEDT on Friday morning.

Track action is then back on screen from 23:05 AEDT Friday evening with F1 Academy prior to Free Practice 3 just after midnight AEDT on Saturday morning.

It's then time for Formula 2 Sprint action ahead of F1 qualifying coverage, the build-up to which begins at 03:10 AEDT on Saturday morning.

The race day broadcast begins with the F1 Academy race at 23:00 AEDT before the Formula 2 Feature and the pre-race festivities for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from 02:30 AEDT.

Friday, March 8

Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 03:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, March 9

Practice 3, 00:10 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 03:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, March 10

Race, 03:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Stake Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Stake Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 26 2 Sergio Perez 18 3 Carlos Sainz 15 4 Charles Leclerc 12 5 George Russell 10 6 Lando Norris 8 7 Lewis Hamilton 6 7 Lewis Hamilton 6 8 Oscar Piastri 4 10 Lance Stroll 1 11 Zhou Guanyu 0 12 Kevin Magnussen 0 13 Daniel Ricciardo 0 14 Yuki Tsunoda 0 15 Alex Albon 0 16 Nico Hulkenberg 0 17 Esteban Ocon 0 18 Pierre Gasly 0 19 Valtteri Bottas 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship