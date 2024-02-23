There are a number of big storylines waiting to play out, starting with the ongoing battle for parity between Ford's Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.

There are high hopes among Supercars and the teams that aero differences are a thing of the past, thanks to the off-season wind tunnel testing programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

However there is trepidation on both sides about engine performance with the Ford unit undergoing some upgrades, which were tested during the Bathurst 12 Hour last weekend.

Another big story is the Erebus Motorsport drama, with the title-winning team set to debut an all-new driver line-up and new major backer this weekend.

That follows the high-profile split with reigning champion Brodie Kostecki during the off-season.

With Kostecki out of the picture for now, and Shane van Gisbergen now in the States, the likes of Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney start the season as early title favourites.

When is the Supercars Bathurst 500?

Track action for the Bathurst 500 kicks off on Friday with a procedure check for the new full course yellow system at 10am AEDT.

That will be followed by the first of two hour-long practice sessions at 12:30pm AEDT. The second session is then at 4:20pm AEDT.

On Saturday track action starts with a 20-minute qualifying session at 10:20am AEDT which will set grid positions 11-24.

The first five rows of the grid will then be set by a Top 10 Shootout at 1:05pm AEDT before the first race of the weekend starting at 4:10pm AEDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday is a slightly earlier programme with qualifying at 9:30am AEDT, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05pm AEDT and the second race at 3:05pm AEDT.

Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session Friday, February 23 10:00 10:20 Supercars 0:20 SC Procedure Check Session Supercars 0:10 SC Procedure Check Session 16:20 17:20 Supercars 1:00 Practice 2 Supercars 0:05 Practice Starts 17:30 17:40 Supercars 0:10 TV Track Time Saturday, February 24 13:05 13:50 Supercars 0:45 Top Ten Shootout 15:40 Supercars 30 Minute Signal 15:45 Supercars Pit Exit Open 15:55 Supercars Pit Exit Closed 16:10 Supercars 40 laps or 1 lap after 17:47 Race 1 – 250km Supercars Podium Sunday, February 25 09:30 09:50 Supercars 0:20 Qualifying 12:05 12:50 Supercars 0:45 Top Ten Shootout 14:35 Supercars 30 Minute Signal 14:40 Supercars Pit Exit Open 14:50 Supercars Pit Exit Closed 15:05 Supercars 40 laps or 1 lap after 16:42 Race 2 – 250km Supercars Podium

How can I watch the Supercars Bathurst 500?

Both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will carry live coverage TV coverage of the Bathurst 500.

On Friday the live coverage will only be shown on Fox Sports starting at 12pm AEDT.

On Saturday Fox Sports will have live coverage from 8am AEDT with Seven's coverage starting at 1pm AEDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:10am AEDT with Seven following at 12pm AEDT.

Can I stream the Supercars Bathurst 500?

The Bathurst 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo, as well as on the free 7Plus platform.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.