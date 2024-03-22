Albon grabbed too much kerb exiting Turn 7 shortly after the midway point for Free Practice 1 and swiped the wall heavy on drivers’ right as a result.

The impact tore the front-right wheel from the car, and saw the rear wheel take damage too, as he skated to a halt at Turn 8.

It was an incident that drew the red flag but from which Albon was able to climb uninjured. However, the same could not be said for the car.

As Free Practice 2 started, the car was still having damage assessed by the team with concerns it doesn’t have the spares available to get Albon back on track.

A statement from Williams announced that “Further to Alex’s accident in FP1, we can confirm that he will not participate in FP2 while we continue to assess the damage.

“Alex was uninjured in the accident.”

Repair of the damaged FW46 is the team’s only option, as no third chassis is available at this point in the season.

Under the regulations, teams are not allowed to travel with a third car but can carry spares such that another car can be built if required.

The key component in doing so is a spare survival cell, which Williams does not have.

Free Practice 3 begins on Saturday at 12:30 AEDT, ahead of qualifying at 16:00.

Should that not offer enough time, Albon could still start the Australian Grand Prix if he receives dispensation from the stewards.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to commence at 15:00 AEDT.